Diwali: How will it be different this year?

Social distancing, lockdown rules and the coronavirus all mean the Hindu festival of light - Diwali - will be a bit different this year.

Each year millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains all over the world celebrate it.

Usually it involves huge firework displays, parties, and families getting together in their homes.

However, government ministers have warned that festivities, including Diwali, will not be "normal" this year.

There are different restrictions in different parts of the UK, including rules banning large groups and some restrictions on places of worship.

So how will this year be different and how can Diwali still be celebrated?

How will Diwali be affected in England?

In England a new four-week lockdown, which comes in from Thursday 5 November, will have a big impact.

The tougher restrictions mean people are being told to stay at home. Big family get-togethers can't happen - people aren't allowed to mix indoors or in private gardens with anyone they don't live with (unless they are in a support bubble together).

Places of worship, including temples, will also have to close. There are some exceptions to this though such as for individual prayer.

The city of Leicester - which was the first city in the UK to be put under a local lockdown - usually has one of the biggest Diwali celebrations outside of India. Crowds of people get together for the traditional entertainment and fireworks.

This year instead, the city is putting on a virtual celebration which will be streamed online on Diwali Day (Saturday 14 November) - it'll include music, storytelling, dance and footage of the firework displays from previous years.

Getty Images Thousands of people usually gather in Leicester for the switching on of the lights to mark the start of the Hindu festival of Diwali

Similarly, the usual big events in Trafalgar Square in London have been cancelled and will be online instead.

How will Diwali be affected in Scotland?

Under Scotland's new five-tier system, there are different rules in different areas.

There are no places which have the strictest rules at the moment, but for example, in locations such as the cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow, under tier three - any indoor gatherings inside people's homes are banned.

Under tiers two and three, places of worship can stay open but need to take measures to keep everyone as safe as possible. Indoor acts of worship are limited to a maximum of 50 people as long as there is enough space for people to keep two metres apart.

How will Diwali be affected in Northern Ireland?

Northern Ireland is currently mid-way through four weeks of tougher rules, including a ban on mass events involving more than 15 people, and people not being allowed to mix indoors at home with people they don't live with.

The restrictions came in on Friday 16 October and are due to end on Friday 13 December which is the day before Diwali Day.

The government is yet to announce what rules will be in place after this time.

How will Diwali be affected in Wales?

Wales is currently under temporary tougher rules which are due to end on 9 November.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced some of the changes that will happen after that date, including members of two households there being able to form a bubble and meet at home.

Places of worship will also be able to resume services.

Although people will be able to travel around Wales, people won't be allowed to travel between England and Wales.

Getty Images Traditionally rangoli patterns are drawn on the floor - the most popular subject is the lotus flower

So how can Diwali be celebrated this year?

Although the celebrations will be different this year, there are still lots of ways to mark Diwali.

Some families who can't travel or meet up are planning to have virtual parties so they can still see friends and relatives.

The word Diwali comes from the Sanskrit word deepavali, meaning "rows of lighted lamps".

Those celebrating Diwali usually decorate their homes too, including by lighting small oil lamps called diyas, and this year will be no different!

Lights are also put up in shops and streets.

They also make rangoli patterns and place them outside their front door to welcome Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth.

Families who live together, or are in a support bubble, can still of course also have a feast at home and make sweet treats.