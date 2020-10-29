Who 'udderly' destroyed this US school's Halloween display?

Edenyville Elementary School The students at Edenyville Elementary built their 'fall display' using hay stacks and pumpkins.

A US school has had their autumn harvest display ruined by some unexpected vandals…

Let's just say the teachers were not amoosed!

Edenyville Elementary School in North Carolina and their students decided to decorate their school entrance with autumn décor.

The students and the teachers were very proud with the display, and said they are "blessed to have such wonderful community friends."

It was a week later when they got quite a shock when the school teachers turned up to find the display destroyed, hay moved and pumpkins trampled on!

A moo-dunnit!

The school teachers were taken back when they watched the CCTV footage back to catch the sneaky culprits.

Did you guess from our clues who it was?

Edenyville Elementary School Disaster: who ruined this display?

Yes, the CCTV footage showed a group of cows turning up in the middle of the night and trampling all over the display!

The school said "Thank goodness the damage was repairable, and that we were able to check security footage and get pictures of the 11 perpetrators!"

The cows stomped their way through the grounds at 4am and were gone by the time anyone turned up at the school.

Edenyville Elemtary School CCTV caught the culprits responsible!

School teacher Mrs Thorne told Newsround "at first we were shocked, but then we found it hilarious as soon as we found out it wasn't a person!".

The teachers cleaned up the mess and repaired the damage before the school children turned up. "Once we told the students what had happened, they found the whole situation very funny!" Mrs Thorne added.

The school is located in a rural area where it isn't uncommon for cows to escape and go on a wonder, but they have never seen them at the school before.

This is udderly hilarious!