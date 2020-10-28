The Mandalorian Season Two: Five cool things about the show

Lucasfilm Ltd. The Mandalorian is back! Series 2 premieres Friday 30 October

The first season of The Mandalorian was a massive hit, and now it's almost time for the second series.

The Mandalorian follows the adventures of a bounty hunter across the galaxy, whilst on the run and protecting 'The Child' - aka Baby Yoda, He proved to be pretty popular with fans!

Season 2 is released on Disney+ on Friday 30 October.

Before it comes out - check out these cool facts about the show.

Pedro Pascal had no idea he was auditioning for the lead role!

Getty Images Pedro Pascal plays 'The Mandalorian'

As the actor walked down the hallway to the audition room, he saw lots of artwork displays of different Star Wars characters.

He said: "I asked them, what role do I have to audition for? This creature? This robot? What? They looked confused and said, 'You're the Mandalorian.' It was exciting."

Pedro Pascal will return for series 2 alongside everyone's favourite small green alien, Baby Yoda!

FOUR different puppeteers brought Baby Yoda to life

Lucasfilm Baby Yoda is actually a puppet!

Baby Yoda might be tiny, but that doesn't mean he hasn't made a big impression on Star Wars fans.

It also doesn't mean it's easy bringing him to life on screen!

Rather than use CGI, Baby Yoda is a puppet - just like Yoda in some of the earlier Star Wars movies. It took a total four people to make him move and speak at the same time, whilst looking natural.

There was one for his eyes, one for his head, one for his mouth and finally one for his body and arms.

The show has lots of Star Wars Easter eggs!

Getty Images Not those type of Easter eggs!

Before you start thinking about chocolate, an Easter egg in a film or TV series is quite different...it can still be pretty sweet though!

They're basically something which is unexpected and hidden (much like an Easter egg in a Easter egg hunt!) for fans to spot.

In season two of The Mandalorian there are likely to be even more of these small hints to other characters and stories from the Star Wars films.

The director of The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau, has said "It's been exciting to put these little Easter eggs into the story; it rewards the people who've been putting the time in over the years since they were kids growing up with it."

For example, Mark Hamill who played Luke Skywalker in the original films actually turns up in the first series, just not as Luke Skywalker. Mark Hamill voiced a robot called EV-9D9 - a bartender who also turns up in Return of the Jedi.

Keep your eyes peeled if you can spot anything in season two!

Star Wars creator George Lucas even took a trip to visit the set!

Getty Images George Lucas is the mastermind behind the Star Wars Saga

George Lucas is the mastermind who we all have to thank for our favourite Star Wars films which have led to The Mandalorian.

He even took a visit to the set during the filming of the first season.

He went to see The Mandalorian's director, Jon Favreau, as it was his birthday.

Familiar faces?

Getty Images Ming-Na Wen is a popular amongst Disney fans

The character Fennec Shand is played by actor Ming-Na Wen, and you may have seen her before.

She was the voice of Mulan (1998) and she also played Agent Melinda May in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

This makes her the only person to be a Disney princess, Marvel superhero and a Star Wars character!

