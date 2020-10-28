Taylor Swift guitar being sold to help people affected by coronavirus

Getty Images Have you got a spare $40,000 lying around to bid on this guitar?

Superstar Taylor Swift has donated one of her acoustic guitars to an online auction raising money to help people affected by coronavirus.

It's expected to sell for a whopping $25,000 - $40,000!

Other highlights up for sale include an Appalachian dulcimer - a string instrument - owned by the queen of country music, Dolly Parton.

The bidding is taking place online and ends on 29 October.

CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2020

Legends from the country music community have come together for the auction in aid of the Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund.

Twenty items are up for grabs from an all-star line-up including artwork, instruments, costume, memorabilia, photographs and more from the leading-lights of Nashville, Tennessee.

The money raised will go towards helping those who work in the country music industry.

Lyndsay Cruz, Executive Director, ACM Lifting Lives, said: "Every winning bid will go towards our COVID-19 Response Fund to support the workers of our Country Music community: the tour bus drivers, aspiring musicians, techs and venue workers - so many of whom have lost their livelihoods overnight during the course of this pandemic.

"So far, the fund has distributed $1.5 million and we are hoping the sale of these iconic items will enable us to support more affected by this crisis."

CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2020

Taylor Swift's black J-180 Gibson acoustic guitar has been personally signed and dated.

The guitar was played during Swift's live debut of her folklore single Betty at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards show at Nashville.

CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2020

There are also five personalised flat picks (used for playing the guitar) up for grabs - one commemorating her 2017 album Reputation and four commemorating her 2019 album Lover.

The original hard-shell case and embroidered Levy guitar strap are also included.