Philadelphia: What's happening there?

There has been a second night of protests in the US city of Philadelphia.

Hundreds of people joined marches which started peacefully on Monday.

However, the city's police have accused protesters of looting and ransacking businesses during the unrest.

People living there have been told to avoid the city centre, while extra police and the National Guard are being brought in to help keep people safe.

The marches were started by protesters calling for racial justice, following the death of a black man called Walter Wallace after he was shot by police on Monday.

His family say he was suffering a mental health crisis at the time.

Police say they shot him because he would not drop a knife he was holding.

What happened to Walter Wallace?

Police say that two officers responded to a report of a man with a weapon in the neighbourhood of Cobbs Creek in West Philadelphia at 4pm on Monday.

Police spokeswoman Tanya Little told AP news agency that a man, later identified as Mr Wallace, was holding a knife when the officers approached. Instead of following orders to drop the weapon, he "advanced towards them".

Officials say the officers both fired seven shots each. Mr Wallace was taken to hospital where he died.

His family's lawyer says that Mr Wallace's wife told officers he had a mental health condition called bipolar disorder before he was shot.

What happened next?

On Monday night more than 300 people took to the streets to protest against the shooting of Mr Wallace. 91 people were arrested.

The following night the marches began peacefully, but became more violent as the evening drew on.

Police reinforcements as well as the National Guard have been sent to the city.

Authorities say 30 officers were hurt during Monday night's clashes.

The city's police have also accused protesters of looting and damaging businesses during the unrest.

What happens now?

Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, has said a video of the shooting "presents difficult questions that must be answered".

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said she had visited the scene and felt the "anger of the community".

"We anticipate the chance of additional incidents of civil unrest," she said at a news conference earlier on Tuesday.

"And as such, we will be taking additional steps to ensure order. We will increase our officer presence around the city at key locations."

This is also not the first time there have been protests like this over the treatment of black men by white police officers.

There were demos across the US, including in Philadelphia, earlier this year following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Floyd's death sparked protests around the world against racism and police brutality.

Many people in America feel the police and the justice system treat black people unfairly compared to how they treat white people - African-Americans are five times more likely to be sent to jail than white Americans, for example.

The Black Lives Matter movement began back in 2013 after a man called George Zimmerman was cleared of murder charges after he shot an African-American teenager called Trayvon Martin.

How have President Donald Trump and his election rival, Joe Biden, reacted?

Philadelphia is the largest city in Pennsylvania - a state critical to next week's presidential election.

What happened to Walter Wallace has once again put a spotlight on issues of racial injustice in the US.

Reacting to the shooting, Joe Biden who represents the Democrats - and his running mate Kamala Harris - said in a statement: "Our hearts are broken for the family of Walter Wallace Jr, and for all those suffering the emotional weight of learning about another Black life in America lost."

They also added that "looting is not a protest, it is a crime."

Current President Donald Trump, speaking at a Republican campaign rally in Wisconsin on Tuesday evening, sought - without evidence - to tie his opponent Joe Biden to the unrest.

"Last night Philadelphia was torn up by Biden-supporting radicals," Trump said.

"Thirty police officers, Philadelphia police officers, they were injured, some badly. Biden stands with the rioters, and I stand with the heroes of law enforcement," he added.