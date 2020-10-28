Nottinghamshire: Whole county will have tougher rules

PA Media

Plans to put parts of Nottinghamshire under England's toughest coronavirus rules have been delayed.

In another change, a council leader has also said that the whole of the county will move into tier three, rather than just certain areas.

Previously only people living in Nottingham, along with Rushcliffe, Gedling and Broxtowe were to face the strictest restrictions from Thursday.

But now Mansfield, Ashfield, Bassetlaw and Newark and Sherwood will also move into the 'very high risk' category with the rules coming into force at one minute past midnight on Friday.

It's being done after a rise in coronavirus cases in the area and to help stop the spread of the virus.

Getty Images Nottinghamshire's tier three restrictions will now include the entire county

What are the tier three rules?

By the end of this week around eight million people in England will be living under tier three rules.

Nottinghamshire will join the Liverpool City Region, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, South Yorkshire and Warrington in the highest tier.

The tighter measures mean people who don't live together can't meet up indoors, which includes going to restaurants. They also can't meet in private gardens. People who have formed a support bubble can still meet though.

People are also advised not to travel in and out of the area, while pubs and bars which don't serve food have to shut.

However, schools and shops remain open.