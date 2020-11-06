play
Watch Newsround

US Election: Can you tell if these facts are true of false?

Last updated at 07:17
comments
View Comments
Dog before a voting poster.Rob Stone Photography

We're still waiting on the results of the 2020 US Presidential election, with votes still being counted in many key states.

Although voting is only on one day, it's easy to forget that the candidates have been working and campaigning for months to even get to this point.

So how much do you know about the election and the campaign?

While you're waiting for the result to be declared, why not take our quiz, and see if you can sort the true election facts from the ones we've just made up.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

donald-trump-and-joe-biden

Trump vs Biden: Result waiting on key states

comments
367
liverpool

All kids in Liverpool to be offered Covid test from today

comments
11
Submarine.

Would you take a submarine tour of the Titanic?

comments
Newsround Home