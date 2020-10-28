Could Brexit mean greater protection for some marine life areas in Britain?

Getty Images This is a porpoise!

Homes for puffins and porpoises could be given extra protection after Brexit according to new plans for conservation areas.

Five key marine protected areas could be given a set of special laws set to help keep them safe and looked after.

The government say that after Brexit they will will use powers in the Fisheries Bill to put new measures in place in offshore marine protected areas.

This would make sure the areas have strict rules on fishing and watersports so that minimal damage is done to the marine life that lives there.

Getty Images Puffins rely on the food the Dogger Bank provides

The Canyons, a deep sea habitat off the coast of Cornwall, could be one of the places better protected by laws.

The Canyons are home to cold water coral.

Dogger Bank, a shallow sandbank in the North Sea, may also benefit from the same protection.

It is home to sand eels, which are a much needed food source for puffins and porpoises.

Studland Bay is a popular place for watersports, but its marine conservation zone could also become a protected place.

It's home to seahorses and seabed grass beds.

Getty Images The MMO want to protect as much marinelife as possible

Environment Secretary George Eustice said: "The UK is already leading the rest of the world by protecting over 30% of our waters - but we know there is more to do to allow our seas to fully recover.

"Leaving the EU means we can introduce stronger measures and the Fisheries Bill proposes new powers to better manage and control our marine protected areas."

The Marine Management Organisation (MMO), which regulates and manages the seas, are asking for a more detailed and clear plan from the government to make sure that these areas will get the protection they need.