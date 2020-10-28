play
Celebrity Supply Teacher: Would you fancy being taught by one of these celebs?

Last updated at 17:04
Gemma Collins, Bruno Tonioli, Vick Hope, Kimberley Walsh, Bobby Berk, Chris Furze, Khadijah Mellah, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and Courtney ActGetty Images
A new series of CBBC's Celebrity Supply Teacher begins on 16 November and the glittering list of stars delivering lessons has just been announced.

Get your timetable at the ready, because there's a lot on this term's agenda!

Each ten-minute-long episode covers one subject and is taught by one celebrity expert. From history to art, cookery to maths - these celebs have you covered!

Last series saw astronaut Tim Peake teach science, footballer Marcus Rashford delivered a PE class and Nikki Lilly revealed her IT tips.

With many more guest teachers sharing their knowledge on subjects so close to their hearts, whose lesson would be top of your timetable? Vote for your favourite below!

