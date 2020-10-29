Halloween : Bake a pumpkin cake with Junior Bake Off winner

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. How to make a pumpkin cake with Fin from Junior Bake Off

Fancy making your own pumpkin illusion cake with Junior Bake Off Winner, Fin?

Of course you do.

Fin, who won Junior Bake Off aged 13, stole the judge's hearts with his 'Winner Bakes It All' cake and now he's designed a showstopper you can make at home.

We've got Fin's exclusive recipe here for you, with a step by step video guide, so you can make an epic Halloween bake to impress all your mates.

Enjoy! And remember to have a adult nearby when you are using the oven!

Ingredients

You will need... For the cake you will need: • 250g unsalted butter • 250g caster sugar • 3 eggs • 45g whole milk • 45g vegetable oil • 2 tsp of vanilla extract • 250g self-rising flour • 1 tsp baking powder • 1 tsp baking soda For the buttercream you will need: • 500g unsalted butter • 500g icing sugar • 80g whole milk • 2 tsp of vanilla extract • orange food colouring To decorate you will need: • Orange fondant to cover the cake • A small amount black modelling paste for the eyes and mouth • A small amount of brown fondant for the nub at the top • A very small amount of dark green fondant for the leaf • Light green fondant for the board

Sally Woodward

Method

For this recipe you will need a hemisphere baking tin, you can ask an adult to find one of these online or in a baking supply store.

1. First, preheat your oven to 170C fan

2. Grease your hemisphere tin with butter or oil and line it with a piece of parchment paper

3. Whisk the baking powder and the baking soda into the flour and set it to one side (if you don't have a whisk a wooden spoon will work fine, it just might take a little longer)

4. Whisk the eggs, oil, milk and vanilla until it is all combined

5. Cream the butter and sugar in a large bowl until it is pale and fluffy and slowly add the wet ingredients

Sally Woodward

6. Fold in the dry ingredients with a spatula until there are no pockets of flour at the bottom of the bowl and the batter is smooth

7. Divide the mixture between your tins and bake the cakes for 50 minutes and make sure they are baked by inserting a cocktail stick in the centre and if it comes out clean then the cake is baked

8. While the cake cools make the butter cream by whisking the butter on a high speed until it is pale

9. While the butter is whisking mix the milk into the icing sugar until it is smooth and then poor it into the butter and whisk the buttercream for a further 2 minutes

10. Gradually add orange food colouring to the buttercream until the desired shade of orange

11. Fill the cakes with the buttercream and start to cover the outside with buttercream and smooth it out with a flex-able piece of plastic that is clean and food safe, and then place it into the fridge to set

12. Once the buttercream has set do the same process to apply a thicker coat of icing and then smooth it with the piece of plastic

13. Place the cake in the freezer to set the icing and start to roll out the orange fondant

14. Take the cake out of the freezer and cover the cake in fondant, you then need to quickly use a Dresden tool, or just a kebab stick or something with a flat edge, to add the groves to the fondant before the fondant starts to set.

15. For the nub at the top roll a long tear drop shape in brown fondant and stick it to the top of the cake with some water

16. Make the leaf out of fondant and glue it to the cake with water

17. To make the eyes roll out the black modelling paste thin and cut two circles, for the mouth roll a thin sausage of the paste and cut it to the desired length and then leave these for 20 minutes to set and firm up

18. When the eyes and mouth have set use water to stick them onto the cake

19. Now you can cover the cake board in a light green and add a ribbon around the board

Finally enjoy all of the hard work that has gone into this cake and cut a slice!