California wildfires: 100,000 told to leave their homes because of the Silverado wildfire

Last updated at 08:53
The destruction left behind from the fires.Reuters
The fires have caused 100,000 evacuation orders.

More wildfires are spreading across Southern California in America.

The Silverado fires broke out on Monday morning, and so far have forced the evacuation of 100,000 people.

The wildfires have burned through 7,200 acres of land and it's thought they'll continue to spread.

The Silverado FireReuters

The worst wildfires in 18 years started raging in California in August.

In order to tackle the spread, there are over 5,000 fire fighters across the state trying to battle the fire, to limit the amount of destruction to people's homes.

A fire engine in front of the fires.Reuters
Fire fighters from all over the state are trying their best to stop the spread.

The fire is named 'Silverado' because of the location of where it was first reported.

The National Weather Service says fire conditions are the most dangerous this year.

It's proving a bit tricky for fire fighters to keep it under control, as the wind is pushing the flames closer the homes in Irvine, California, which is home to 280,000 people.

