Children In Need 2020: What to expect this year

2020 has so far, been a year of uncertainty and rapid changes.

However there is one thing to be certain of, Children In Need is getting everyone fundraising and getting ready for the live appeal show on 13 November 2020!

There are lots of new appeals this year, and the TV show will go ahead - but how will Children In Need be different this year?

The charity has made it clear that even though things have changed, what it does hasn't - and coronavirus isn't stopping people from getting involved, in fact it's made them more creative!

Will there be a live appeal show?

Mel Giedroyc will be hosting!

Yes! It's Children In Need's 40th anniversary.

The appeal show will still go ahead, it will be live and it will be hosted as usual by lots of your favourite celebrities.

Mel Giedroyc will be returning to host the annual appeal show alongside Alex Scott MBE, Chris Ramsey and Stephen Mangan who will all be hosting BBC Children in Need for the first time.

However just like lots of other shows, social distancing will be in place and there will be a virtual audience too!

This year more than ever we need to pull together and show that we can help children - more children living on the poverty line, more children dealing with mental health issues, more children likely to fall through the cracks in society if we are not there to give them this vital support Mel Giedroyc

What to expect on the show?

There's going to be exclusives from Eastenders, Strictly and even Doctor Who!

Musical performances from Cinderella: The Musical, and Shawn Mendes!

Pudsey Bear: Behind the bandana will give us a look into who Pudsey is and what he does.

The big bubble sing-a-long

McFly have reformed their 'band bubble' to get the nation singing in a covid safe manner!

On November 9 2020 there is going to be a 'big bubble sing-a-long'.

McFly have teamed up with BBC Children in Need and local BBC radio to get everyone singing.

The aim is to have as many people singing 'Happiness' by McFly in covid-secure manner.

This means people will be together but apart singing the same song and raising lots of money for Children In Need.

The clips of everyone singing will be uploaded at shown on BBC One on appeal night.

The Rickshaw Challenge celebrates 10 years!

This years Rickshaw team! Eoin, Jim, Lauren, Lewis, Sarah and Rosie.

The Rickshaw Challenge celebrates its 10th year of fundraising this year.

Its back but with a difference!

Usually the Rickshaw team will ride in a straight line from one part of the UK to another.

This year because of the restrictions that come with coronavirus, the team will still ride 332 miles but they'll do it around Goodwood racetrack in West Sussex.

This year's team is made up of Eoin, Jim, Lauren, Lewis, Sarah and Rosie, all of whom have been supported by Children In Need projects.

Lauren said: "I am excited to be joining Team Rickshaw this year and I'm determined to prove to myself that I can overcome the challenges I face. I want to share my story in the hope that I can help show the world that having a disability doesn't mean you can't succeed".

Their adventure starts on BBC 1 at 7:00pm November 6 2020.

'Act Your Age'

Xera is 23 and was sponsored to build 23 sandcastles for her Act Your Age challenge.

The 'Act Your Age' campaign has been bringing people from all over and all ages together.

Virtually, in social bubbles and socially distanced people have been taking their ages and turning them into a fundraiser.

For example if you're 10 - you could join a challenge to jog 10 miles or be sponsored to be silent for 10 days!

People have been filming and uploading their challenges for a chance to be featured on the live show.

'Together We Can Change Young Lives'

Dick and Dom have made their promise! Have you made a pledge?

Coronavirus has been an continues to be a very unsettling time for lots of people.

Earlier in the year Children In Need revealed that 94% of children and young people have had cause to feel worried, sad or anxious during the pandemic.

When asked which one world issue they would most like to see improve or get better, 22% of children and young people selected climate change/global warming, followed by coronavirus (13%).

This lead to the 'Together We Can Change Young Lives' campaign being launched for 2020.

Lots of famous faces and everyday people have been making 'pledges' or promises on what they aim to do to change young lives here in the UK.

The promises have been shared far and wide and have been helping to raise money for charities and organisations to be able to help young people overcome the fears, worries and hardships that coronavirus has brought.

If you have been If you're worried about mental health, wellbeing or if you have any questions, speak to an adult that you trust. It might be a teacher or an older relative.

You might wish to speak to your local doctor or you can also ring Childline for free on 0800 11 11. This number does not show up on your phone bill.