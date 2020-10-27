Coronavirus: Warrington moves into Tier 3 restrictions

Getty Images Warrington has moved into Tier 3 but schools will remain open

Warrington has been placed under Tier 3 restrictions two days earlier than planned.

It is the latest area to be classed under the 'very high' alert covid level.

The towns Council leader Russ Bowden said: "What we need to do is protect the lives of our residents,"

Warrington will have to stick to the Tier 3 rules until told otherwise by the government.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said: "Now is the time for us all to work together to get this virus under control".

What are the tier 3 rules?

Warrington is the latest area to move into the most stringent measures

About 7.9 million people are living under Tier 3 restrictions,

Warrington joins Liverpool City Region, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire in the highest tier.

This means from now, people must not mix with other households indoors.

Support bubbles are allowed,

People must not socialise in a group of more than six in outdoor public spaces, such as parks.

Schools and restaurants can stay open.

Leisure centres and pubs must close,

People have been asked to not leave the area unless for work, caring responsibilities and other essential travel.