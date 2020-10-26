play
Coronavirus: Nottingham to move into Tier 3 restrictions

Last updated at 17:34
girl-walking-in-NottinghamGetty Images
Nottingham has consistently recorded one of the highest infection rates in England

Nottingham and parts of the surrounding county will move into the top tier of Covid restrictions.

People living in the city, along with Rushcliffe, Gedling and Broxtowe, face the toughest restrictions.

The measures come into force at one minute past midnight on Thursday and will expire after 28 days.

It comes after the city consistently recorded one of the highest infection rates in England.

What is Tier Three?

There are now 7.9 million people in England living in the tier three - very high alert level.

Nottinghamshire joins Liverpool City Region, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, South Yorkshire and Warrington in the highest tier.

The very high alert level is applied when there has been a significant rise in cases in a region, so officials believe additional and stricter rules apply.

Places like pubs and leisure centres have to close and people are advised not to travel between areas.

People will not be allowed to mix socially indoors or in some outdoor spaces like gardens but shops, restaurants and schools can stay open.

People can meet up in parks, beaches or forests as long as social distancing and the rule of six are followed.

  • Oh well
    People are making a huge deal of it
    Wevve been in tier 3 for ages
    Srry if I offend anyone but this is my opinion

  • Oh no I live in Nottingham and I am fed up with this coronavirus 😣

