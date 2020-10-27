'If you love me in my scrubs don't hate me in my hoodie'

Before the coronavirus lockdown, Emeka Okorocha was working as an Accident and Emergency doctor in East London.

Just eight months on, thanks to his popularity on the social media app, TikTok, he's one of the most recognisable doctors in the UK, even featuring on the company's global television advertising campaign.

Dr Emeka's rise comes just months after TikTok promised to do more to promote black creators.

The company had faced complaints from black creators who said they weren't getting the same exposure as white creators.

De'Graft caught up with Dr Emeka to see what he thought about the matter.