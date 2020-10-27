It's the story of an orphan girl who was sent to live in a mysterious house where she discovers something magical.

Yes, The Secret Garden has charmed booklovers for years and now a new film features young British actors Dixie Egerickz, 14 who plays Mary, and Ednan Hayhurst, 14, as Colin.

Ricky caught up with them both to find out what it was like acting alongside Julie Walters and Colin Firth.

He also got to put some of your questions to them - what's Dixie's biggest secret?!

The Secret Garden, a Sky Original, is in cinemas and on Sky Cinema 23 October.