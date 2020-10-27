You might be getting used to seeing people wearing face masks in shops, public transport and some shared indoor spaces now.

But have you also spotted single-use facemasks and gloves being littered on the streets, beaches and oceans?

Lots of this is personal protective equipment - otherwise known as PPE - which is made out of plastic.

Some of this is not being thrown away properly after being used.

This is now being called called PPE pollution.

These children gave Newsround their top tops on how to wear face masks in a more sustainable way.