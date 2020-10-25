Artists join 12-year-old's amazing art project

Artwork created by a boy who wanted to pass the time during lockdown has gone on display in a gallery
During lockdown, 12-year-old Noah, who has hydrocephalus, epilepsy and cerebral palsy, started a very special art project. He was painting on pieces of cardboard when his father had the idea to post the backgrounds out to other famous artists and ask them to finish them off.
Nathan Jones
More than 250 artists from across the world came forward to help Noah, who is raising money for his doctors. Raffaella Bertolini finished the art on the left while Leanne Conroy collaborated with Noah on the colourful parrot on the right.
raffaellabertolini/littlestofthemallInstagram
Noah painted the background for this piece, which was finished by the artist Freeman who works for the NHS.
freeman_uk/Instagram
Artists from the UK, Colombia, Italy, Spain, France, Sweden, Germany, the US and Australia have all taken part in the project. The artist Fark added this amazing pigeon to Noah's work, while AB Original finished the piece on the right with some welcome positivity!
FarkFK/@_ab_original_/Instagram
Street artist Jelly finished this painting on the left, while Vi Rus finished the art on the right.
Jellyjartist/Virusartist Instagram
His whole family are involved in the project, including Noah's big brother Reuben who helps post the backgrounds to the artists. Noah's collabs are now being displayed at the Firstsite gallery in Colchester.
Nathan Jones
Street artist My Dog Sighs created this piece using Noah's background and is even got a photo with Noah's dad Nathan Jones at an exhibition last year. Nathan (in the grey sweatshirt) told Charlie Jones from BBC Essex that it was "totally amazing what beauty can be achieved when so many wonderful people come together for a great cause."
mydogsighs/Instagram
A book of the project is being released too - with all the money going to the Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity. The family also plans to auction off the individual paintings next year for the same cause.