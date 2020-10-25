Harry Potter: Ella, 6, gets Diagon Alley surprise during lockdown

Ella Secret Street/Instagram

Lots of you might have been redecorating your rooms during lockdown, but Ella's dad went even further - building his daughter her own Diagon Alley inside her wardrobe!

The six-year-old is a big fan of the Harry Potter series and so her dad Dylan set about recreating the famous street that appears in the books and film series.

It took months in the designing and planning, and another month of building to put the whole thing together.

Ella Secret Street/Instgram

The space he used to create the street was previously just empty so he decided to do something special with it to surprise Ella on her birthday.

Dylan told Newsround, "I built it as we had to cancel our holiday this year and Ella was trying so hard at her home schooling."

Ella Secret Street

On her birthday Ella and Dylan played hide and seek and after she decided to hide in the wardrobe she discovered the secret street, with all her birthday presents hidden inside the pretend shops.

Everyone's favourite wand shop Ollivanders is there, as well as Eeylops Owl Emporium and Florean Fortescue's Ice Cream Parlour, where Ella and her dad even made their own ice cream!

Ella Secret Street

Ella even got to see her dad dress up as Hagrid and trying to do his best impression of the character.

He said: "I was getting so hot in the wig and beard and my accent was making us both laugh!"