What to do if you are worried about a seal pup

Autumn sees the start of pupping season for seals living along Britain's coastlines.

Our waters are home to both grey and common seals, also known as harbour seals, and populations are thriving.

But winter's stormy weather can cause problems for seal colonies and vulnerable pups can easily become separated from their mothers.

The RSPCA say growing seal populations are causing rescue centres to be more stretched than ever, with higher numbers of lost pups needing help.

Centre manager Lee Stewart, explains what to do if you are worried about a seal pup you spot at the coast.

Two pieces of art
Artists join 12-year-old Noah's amazing art project

A seal pup

How do you care for an orphaned seal pup?

Roald Dahl's The Witches

The Witches: Everything you need to know about the new film

