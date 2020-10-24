How rescued seal pups are cared for

Autumn sees the start of pupping season for seals living along Britain's coastlines.

Our waters are home to both grey and common seals, also known as harbour seals, and populations are thriving.

But winter's stormy weather can cause problems for seal colonies and vulnerable pups can easily become separated from their mothers.

The RSPCA say growing seal populations are causing rescue centres to be more stretched than ever, with higher numbers of lost pups needing help.

Find out how they care for the little pups and get them ready to be released back into the wild.