California's swimming 'squidbots'

Scientists in America have created some unusual looking robots, inspired by squids!

It's got scientists excited because they hope it will help them discover lots more about life underwater.

The robots look a bit like squids and are mainly made from soft materials. This helps keep fish and other sealife, around the robot, safe while it's exploring.

Most soft robots move slowly but this one can move at half a mile per hour - which is considered pretty fast!

Take a watch of the clever new robots and how they swim about!

Pictures from University of California San Diego

