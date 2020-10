He tested positive for coronavirus before starting Strictly rehearsals but YouTube star and former CBBC presenter HRVY hasn't let it get stop him from making it to the first big show of the series.

He had to self isolate for two weeks before getting back into training with his dance partner Janette.

They're thrilled to be working together but say rehearsals have been hard work.

So just how nervous is HRVY about facing the judges on Saturday evening?