Free school meals: Rashford praises heroes as companies step up on kids' meals

Rashford was made an MBE earlier this year for his efforts around helping hungry children

Days after MPs rejected a bid to extend free school meals in England during the half-term holiday, many businesses - both small and large - have said they will provide food for children on free school meals as part of Marcus Rashford's campaign.

Food banks, cafes, restaurants and chip shops around the country, are among many of the businesses who have offered to help.

The Manchester United and England star, Marcus Rashford, who has been leading the campaign to extend free school meals, said he "couldn't be more proud to call myself British" and was "overwhelmed" by the response.

The England international has turned his social media feeds into a network of restaurants, cafes and communities where parents can go to find businesses will help feed children during the October school holidays.

He added if people wanted "to talk about 'superstars' and 'celebrities'" they should look no further than this list, where he has been sharing messages from businesses offering to help.

Many local councils have also agreed to supply food vouchers for pupils including those in Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Kensington and Chelsea.

Why did the government vote against extending free school meals?

MPs voted on Wednesday 21 October against extending the scheme in England throughout the holidays until Easter 2021.

The government said there was already support available through the benefits system for families facing hardship and argued that it isn't the government's job to feed pupils when schools are closed - it is the job of their parents.

Rashford has been hailed a hero, with celebrities and politicians praising his campaign, but while some Conservative MPs have accused him of "virtue signalling" to make himself look good in front of others, some local Conservative councils are supporting him and one government MP resigned from her role in protest about the vote.

What about the rest of the UK?

In Scotland and Wales, the governments have extended free meals during school holidays until Easter 2021, while in Northern Ireland they will be provided over the half-term break this month.

Earlier this year the 22-year-old footballer persuaded the government to change its policy to allow 1.3 million children in England to claim free school meal vouchers during the summer holidays.

Marcus Rashford supported teenager Christina's campaign for free school meals over the summer holidays (June 2020)

What has Rashford said?

The England striker who was made an MBE earlier this year for his charity work, said: "Even at their lowest point, having felt the devastating effects of the pandemic, local businesses have wrapped arms around their communities today, catching vulnerable children as they fell.

"I couldn't be more proud to call myself British tonight."