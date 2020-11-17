play
Watch Newsround

Nasa: Why is the all-female spacewalk so special?

What makes Nasa astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch so special? The fact that they're the first women to perform an all-female spacewalk!

This historic moment has taken 54 years of space exploration to happen.

Jessica explained to Newsround why she found brushing her teeth difficult in space and how her dream of becoming an astronaut came true.

Jessica expected to spend six months in isolation whilst in space, but what she didn't expect was to go straight into isolation when landing back on Earth because of the coronavirus.

Here's what she had to say...

