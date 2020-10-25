Over The Moon: What's the new film all about?

Netflix Fei Fei blasts off to the Moon on a magical adventure.

Fancy building a rocket to the Moon, and exploring a Chinese legend? Well this new film might be for you...

Over the Moon is a brand new animated film which follows the story of Fei Fei, a young girl who is on a mission to prove the existence of the mysterious Moon Goddess - Chang'e.

The film is directed by Glen Keane, who has worked on lots of famous films like: Tangled, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Wreck it Ralph and Beauty and the Beast.

You can watch Over the Moon on the streaming service Netflix from today, and it has also been released in some cinemas in the UK.

What's it all about?

Netflix Fei Fei, Chin and Bungee explore the mysterious and magical dark side of the Moon

The film is based on the Chinese legend of Chang'e, a mysterious goddess, who drank a magic potion and accidentally floated away from her true love to live on the Moon.

This magical story is told to 12-year-old Fei Fei, the film's main character, by her mother.

However, when her mother sadly passes away, Fei Fei sets off on an adventure to prove that the Moon Goddess really does exist, and come to terms with her feelings.

On her journey to the Moon she is joined by her pet rabbit Bungee and her friend Chin.

The animated film also has lots of songs in it written by Christopher Curtis, Helen Park and Marjorie Duffield, which help to tell the story.

Who is in it?

Netflix Fei Fei and Chin meet Chang'e played by musical theatre star Phillipa Soo

The film features an all-star Asian-American voice cast, and has been praised for its representation.

Actors Cathy Ang and Robert G Chiu play Fei Fei and her friend Chin.

Musical theatre star Phillipa Soo plays the voice of the Moon Goddess Chang'e, and famous hollywood actors John Cho and Sandra Oh play Fei Fei's father and potential step-mother.

Comedy actors Ken Jeong, Margaret Cho also star in the film, as well as Kimiko Glenn (who starred in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse).