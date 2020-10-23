Little Mix: The Search - Who are you most looking forward to performing live?

Getty Images

Fans of Little Mix's new TV show The Search will finally get to see the first live show of the series this weekend.

It should have been on the 17 October, but it had to be delayed after "a small number of people" involved in the programme tested positive for coronavirus.

Jade will join it via video link though, because she's been told she needs to self-isolate.

The six groups, chosen by Jesy, Leigh-Anne, Jade and Perrie, will go head to head in a 'Battle of the Bands' to try and keep their place in the competition.

Only five bands will make it through to the next round.

There are six groups:

Boyband - Adam, Zeekay, Talis, Lee and Kaci Mixed Group - Jordan, Rosie, Liam and Melina Girl Vocal - Esther, Shanice, Tamara, Tyler and Mya-Louise Vocal and Instrument band - Matthew, Harry, Jacob and Patrick Rap R&B Group - Romina, VerSay, Eden and Ashley Girl Dance Group - Megan, Ellie, Liv, Aisli and Lauren

So, tell us, who are you most looking forward to seeing perform live?

Little Mix: The Search will be on BBC One at 6:50 pm on Saturday.

You can also let us know your favourite band and why you like them in the comments below!