Ed Sheeran has donated personal items to charity auction

Last updated at 15:38
Ed-sheeran-surrounded-by-legoGetty Images
Auction proceeds will support children and young adults in Sheeran's home county of Suffolk

Superstar Ed Sheeran has donated some of his personal items to a charity auction in his home country of Suffolk.

The ultimate collectable items up for grabs include his childhood Lego and handwritten lyrics to the hit song Perfect.

Proceeds will help charity GeeWizz to redevelop a playground for children with special educational needs and disabilities in Ipswich.

David Beckham, Kylie Minogue and Usain Bolt also donated items to the online auction, which runs until 8 November.

A ticket to Ed Sheeran's first gig.Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk Legacy Auction
A ticket to his first gig, with a £3 entry price, is among the auction lots

Fans can also bid for a £3 ticket to his first ever gig in his hometown of Framlingham and an extremely rare signed You Need Me handmade EP from 2009.

The auction's end date is also the final day of the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition, which tells the story of his rise to global stardom.

Handwritten lyrics to Ed Sheeran song Perfect.Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk Legacy Auction
Ed Sheeran fans can also bid on handwritten lyrics to his hit song Perfect

Funds raised in the auction will also benefit Ipswich's St Elizabeth Hospice, which aims to help teenagers and young adults with incurable illnesses live their lives to the full.

It was organised with help from his parents who sent their "thanks to everyone who has organised, supported and donated to the auction. We cannot think of a better legacy for the exhibition to leave."

David Beckham signed photograph and England shirt.Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk Legacy Auction
David Beckham provided a signed photograph and England shirt for the auction

