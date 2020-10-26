Halloween: Spooky gaming updates for Roblox, Minecraft, Fortnite and more!

Getty/Nintendo/Roblox/MediaTonic

Trick or treating might be off the menu this Halloween, but that doesn't mean it's game over for Halloween!

From spooky skins, to chilling challenges lots of games are celebrating Halloween this year by adding in some creepy updates!

That's right, games like Roblox Adopt Me, Minecraft, Animal Crossing and Fortnite will all be embracing their spooky side this Halloween!

So, hold onto your pumpkin head, and get ready for a fright! Here's our round-up of how some of your favourite games will be celebrating the spooky season...

Roblox: Adopt Me!

Roblox/Adopt Me Is this a new pet heading the Adopt Me?

Roblox Adopt Me dropped its update on 14 October and introduced Autumn trees, pumpkins and a new hot spring area to the game.

In terms of Halloween goodies the developers are yet to reveal the main update but have teased a few hints so far, including this message on the main page: "You hear rattling in the distance... "

As well as that, the developers shared a teaser picture of a three-headed dog on their social media, which could be a new spooky pet?

Last year they introduced the Shadow Dragon and Zombie Bison pets, and players could collect candy by doing challenges to earn themselves some spooky rewards.

We'll have to wait and see what the Halloween update will hold!

Minecraft

Minecraft/Mojang Embrace your spooky side with some new outfits in Minecraft.

It's time to dust off your pumpkin lanterns and say hello to your zombie neighbours because Minecraft has a whole host of spooky updates on the way!

From 27 October - 3 November new maps, texture packs, skins, character creator items, and more will be heading to the main game.

Over in Minecraft Dungeons a Spooky Fall Event will begin on 26 October, finishing on 3 November bringing new seasonal challenges and rewards to the game.

Finally, three new mobs: the witch, viler witch, and climbing zombie have spawned in Minecraft Earth, as well as new spooky challenges.

Fall Guys

Fall Guys/MediaTonic Conquer the slime, or get eliminated as a witch, Wizard or Dragon in Fall Guys

Season 2 of Fall guys leapt into action on 8 October bringing with it a host of seasonal updates.

From: "feudal fortresses, knockout knights and pugilistic paladins" the developers introduced a Medieval theme this Autumn.

The update includes a new level called Knight Fever, and spooky skins, such as witch hats, dragon costumes and wizards!

Fortnite

Fortnite/Epic Games Midas is back, and this time it's SPOOKY

Fortnitemares is back with a vengeance this year, running from 21 October - 3 November.

This year's event is called Midas' Revenge, and players will have to take down Shadow Midas and his Henchmen.

Players can come back as Shadows and haunt other players, ride around on a witches broom and even eat candy!

There's also a virtual concert taking place on Party Royale on 31 October featuring singer J Balvin.

Animal Crossing

Nintendo New facepaints, outfits and contact lenses have been added to Animal Crossing, to help you get your spook-game on point!

The Autumn update landed on Animal Crossing on 30 September, giving players access to loads of spooky content ahead of Halloween!

Players can grow pumpkins, stock up on candy for trick or treating, and try out new spooky costumes - including a mummy outfit.

On Halloween night at 5pm there's going to be a massive party in the plaza with loads of decorations everywhere.

Players will also get a visit from a character called Jack the 'Czar of Halloween'. By giving him treats and candy players will get in-game rewards.

Rocket League

Rocket League/Epic Games Thankfully this Stay Puft topper is smaller than the one from the Ghostbusters film

Charge up your proton packs because Rocket League's Haunted Hallows event is here and running until 2 November.

By completing the in-game challenges, players can unlock spooky Ghostbusters items like a Slimer Topper, and Stay Puft ghost wheels, as well as earning Golden Pumpkins containing items from the Turbo, Nitro, and Vindicator Series.

As well as this, two limited time modes will also be joining the game: Haunted Heatseeker and Spike Rush. Haunted Heatseeker is the same as Heatseeker but in a new spooky Haunted Urban Arena, and Spike Rush will take place on a night map.

Which update are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below!