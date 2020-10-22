Little Mix The Search: Jade told to self-isolate for first live show

Getty Images Little Mix.

Jade Thirlwall will be dialling in from home for the first live show of Little Mix: The Search after being asked to self-isolate.

A statement from Little Mix said: "Jade has to self-isolate this week and will therefore be carrying out her role as Mentor on Little Mix: The Search from home. For this Saturday's show, Jade will participate via video link, continuing to mentor alongside Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Perrie.'

This means that fans will still get to see Jade take part on Saturday despite being at home. The video will be live so it'll seem like she's right there with the rest of the band!

Getty Images Jade will appear live via video link instead.

Why does she have to self isolate?

Jade has been told to come into contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus and has to self-isolate to stop the potential spread of it.

The government guidance is to self-isolate for 14 days if someone you have been in contact with tests positive.

Getty Images Little Mix performing.

What is The Search?

The Search started on BBC 1 back in September. Little Mix are searching through hundreds of contestants to find six different musical groups, including a boy band, mixed group and a girl vocal group.

The show has completed its audition episodes and will begin its live shows on Saturday, where contestants will have to compete against each other to make it to the next week.

The show has had problems from Coronavirus before - several crew members had tested positive for coronavirus and the show had to be postponed for one week.

In order to keep everyone safe, Little Mix and the crew are tested regularly.