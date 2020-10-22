Young, Black and British - Hear Us: A Newsround Special

Teenagers Zionne, Isaiah and Mandi have spoken to Newsround about how racism has affected them growing up.

They've also come up with a manifesto about what they want to change, including asking people to break down stereotypes, teach more black history and hire more black people.

They enlisted their celebrity heroes, Lewis Hamilton, Nissy Tee, DJ Ace and DJ Sideman, to help get their message out there.

The teens discovered that even the most successful black people have had to overcome racism along the way.

The manifesto Teach our history

Hire more people like us

We are not our stereotypes

Do what you say

Make equality truly equal

Growing up black in the UK

Zionne is 14, Isaiah and Mandi are both 13 - they have all experienced racism growing up in the UK.

Mandi has been called racist names. She said: "No one is born racist, it is taught."

Isaiah is often followed round shops by security guards. "I feel like you live your life always aware there's something different about you," he said.

Zionne feels she will always have to work harder than everyone else to succeed.

"I think there's many things that can stop me from getting to where I want to be because of the colour of my skin," she said.

Time for change

After the death of George Floyd and the nationwide protests against racism, the teenagers know that this is their time to be heard.

Isaiah said: "I think this is the perfect time for young people to be speaking our about their experiences and the injustices they experience on a daily basis."

Mandi says making the manifesto has made her more positive about the fight against racism.

"The manifesto has given me hope that there can be change and there will be change in the future," she said.

Celebrity backing

Lewis Hamilton, Nissy Tee, DJ Ace and DJ Sideman all backed the manifesto and helped to spread the message on social media.

Speaking to the teenagers on video chat Lewis Hamilton said: "Racism itself is a pandemic which has been going on for a long, long time.

"I've got a responsibility to try and help shift this so you guys have a better future and your kids have a better future.

"You guys have such a bright spark, you shouldn't have to dim your light to make people around you feel more comfortable, you need to shine your light as bright as you can," he said.

Part One is on Thursday 22 October at 6.05pm. Part Two is on Friday 23 October at 6.05pm on CBBC.