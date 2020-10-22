Christopher Robin: Special 50p coin launched by Royal Mint

The Royal Mint The coin features Christopher Robin coming down the stairs with a teddy bear in hand

A limited-edition 50 pence coin featuring Christopher Robin has been launched by the Royal Mint - which produces coins for the country.

It is part of the Winnie the Pooh and Friends coin series released this year to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of the original Christopher Robin, the son of Winnie the Pooh author AA Milne.

There will be four versions available, but they won't be cheap and they won't go in your pocket - they are collectable coins and the most expensive will cost £1,125!

The Royal Mint worked with Disney to design the coins based on original watercolour illustrations of the characters by the illustrator, EH Shepard.

The Royal Mint The collectable coins are made from base metal, silver and red gold

The Christopher Robin coin has been illustrated in the same watercolour technique The Royal Mint developed for the first coin in the collection, Winnie the Pooh.

There will be 45,000 coloured, 18,000 silver and only 525 gold coins put on sale.

Royal Mint's Product Designer Daniel Thorne worked on both the Winnie the Pooh and Christopher Robin coin.

He commented: "Taking an original illustration from a full page of a storybook and condensing it down to the perimeter of a 50p, yet not taking away the essence of the story is a difficult feat but working with the original illustrations has been an amazing opportunity to bring those stories to life in a brand new way."

we look forward to even more people taking up coin collecting as a hobby. Clare MacLennan, , Divisional Director for Commemorative Coin and The Royal Mint Experience

The Royal Mint Other characters such as Winnie the Pooh and Piglet feature on coins from the same collection. The Piglet coin has not yet been released

There have been other cool coins from the Royal Mint recently too. In 2017, the Royal Mint sold 221,866 uncirculated Peter Rabbit 50p coins.

In 2018 there was a Paddington Bear 50p coin.

In 2019, they released a 50p coin featuring the Gruffalo which was so popular it crashed their website, and also some Peter Pan 50p coins in 2019.

Earlier this year, the Royal Mint and the National History Museum also launched some special dinosaur coins.