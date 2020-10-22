play
Slime: Why is it good for you?

Last updated at 16:07
slimeGetty Images

Do you play with slime or squishies at home?

You might do it for fun but did you know it's got another important benefit?

Squishy stuff helps soothe and relax your brain - so if you ever need to chill out, go and grab some slime!

Why is slime so soothing?
girl-holding-slimeGetty Images

The information we receive through our senses (touch, taste, smell, hearing, and sight) helps us learn about our environment and sends messages to our nervous system.

The nervous system is a collection of nerves and cells that send signals between different parts of the body. It's like the body's electrical wiring and coordinates our actions and the information we receive to and from our senses.

Positive sensory input (for instance squeezing a load of lovely gooey slime) activates part of the nervous system which helps us rest.

While all the senses can make us feel relaxed, the sense of touch is thought to be a route to a meditative state - which means feeling very calm.

Newsround spoke to Claire Hopkins, Child and Adolescent Psychotherapist and spokesperson for the Association of Child Psychotherapists who told us that "sensory objects [such as slime] can often help direct children's attention to a single focus in the here and now".

She went on to say that playing with sensory objects can allow children to "quieten" any external and internal things that are happening such as "new environments" or "changing emotional states".

"These calmer moments enable children to feel less overwhelmed", she said.

boy-playing-with-slimeGetty Images

"There's something about different tactile things that actually creates a sense of mindfulness," counsellor Tracy Turner-Bumberry told National Geographic.

She went on to say that playing with squidgy stuff like slime can combat stress and "helps children hone in on what's happening right now and tune out past sadness or future anxiety. They notice that right in that moment, they're touching something that feels so good in their hands."

Early childhood educator Amanda Ralph also told National Geographic that when children are using items like slime, "the brain switches off. There's no right or wrong way, so [the brain] doesn't feel stressed."

And that's not all! Playing with your favourite ball of slime can help your brain develop and even improve your ability to write! SLIME-TASTIC!

You can make your own eco-friendly slime, check out how!

Does playing with slime and squishies help you relax? Let us know in the comments below.

Kids sitting on floor with eyes closed

What is mindfulness?

Mindfulness
Anxiety: Five top tips to tackle it

Prince William

Prince William listens to animals - but how do you relax?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • i have a whole cupboard of crunchy, clay, cloud, fluffy and glossy slime and Karina Garcia is my fav slimer, i also like squishies too! last year i made LOADS slime and sold it at my school fundraiser and i donated all the money i had raised to a cancer charity

  • I prefer squishies, but slime is still nice!

  • I have a bucket ful of slime and i love it so much!

  • yes slime makes me feel more relaxed but I prefer squishy since they don`t make a huge mess

  • I LOVE slime

  • Cool I have squishes at home and use them lots! I once made my own slime and I played with it for hours!!!!
    First comment!

    • Sapphiresausage replied:
      Cool

