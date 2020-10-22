Zeptosecond - the smallest time unit ever measured

Getty Images

See you in a zeptosecond!

Scientists have measured the world's smallest unit of time, and it's called the zeptosecond.

It was recorded by a group of scientists at Goethe University, in Germany and published in the Science journal.

They measured how long it takes for a photon to cross a hydrogen molecule - around 247 zeptoseconds - making this measurement the shortest time span EVER to have been successfully recorded.

But just how small is a zeptosecond...?

What is a zeptosecond?

Getty Images

A zeptosecond is a trillionth of a billionth of a second.

That's a decimal point followed by 20 zeroes and a 1, and it looks like this: 0.000 000 000 000 000 000 001.

The only unit of time shorter than a zeptosecond is a yoctosecond, and Planck time.

A yoctosecond (ys) is a septillionth of a second.

And how do you figure out Planck time?! Divide the minuscule Planck length by the speed of light (which is pretty big) and you get a really tiny unit of time - the Planck time!

How do you measure a zeptosecond?

Sven Grundmann/Goethe University

The scientists used a particle accelerator machine and a super-powerful laser called the PETRA III.

X-ray energy from the laser blasted a single photon - a particle of light - to knock two electrons out of a hydrogen molecule. (Hydrogen is an element which is part of water and the air we breathe, and has two protons and two electrons.)

The photon bounced one electron out of the hydrogen molecule, and then the other, a bit like a pebble skipping over the top of a pond.

This created a wave pattern, which scientists were able to measure using a Cold Target Recoil Ion Momentum Spectroscopy (or COLTRIMS for short) microscope.

The whole process took around 247 zeptoseconds - the shortest time to have been successfully recorded - pretty impressive!

The scientists hope this information will be helpful in quantum computing and superconductivity.