Success! Ten-second space mission's "incredible feat"

Nasa's ten-second mission on the Bennu asteroid has been a success.

Radio signals from 330 million km away confirmed the probe made contact with the 500m-wide object.

The aim was to collect 60g of material but Nasa will have to wait a bit longer to see what Osiris-Rex actually picked up.

Scientists say that the grit and dust collected from Bennu could unlock all sorts of secrets from the universe, as it may reveal details about how the Sun and the planets came into existence, more than 4.5 billion years ago.

'It's really worrying that kids aren't getting a hot meal at school'

Rashford scores winner then gets back to school meal fight

