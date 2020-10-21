Coronavirus: South Yorkshire will move into Tier 3 this weekend

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Coronavirus tier system explained

South Yorkshire's Mayor has confirmed that South Yorkshire will move into Tier 3 to try and control coronavirus rates in the region.

The new Tier system was introduced by the government earlier this month.

What restrictions an area faces will depend on what tier it is in, and that will be decided by several factors around coronavirus in the region.

Tier Three is the highest level of restrictions.

Sheffield is the biggest city in the affected region

Mayor of the Sheffield City Region, Dan Jarvis, said:"Following extensive discussions with Ministers, local council leaders and I have agreed with Government that South Yorkshire will move into Tier 3, the 'very high' alert level for coronavirus restrictions.

"The restrictions will come into force from 00:01 on Saturday 24 October and cover all four local authority areas - Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield."

Schools and colleges will remain open.

Where else is under Tier 3 restrictions?

Yesterday Greater Manchester was also told that from Friday October 23 they too will be placed under Tier 3 restrictions.

Liverpool and the rest of Merseyside were the first area to be put under the Tier 3 restrictions earlier this month.

Lancashire, including areas like Blackburn and Burnley, was also recently put into Tier 3.

What does Tier 3 mean?

Tier 3 is the highest level of restrictions and they have been put in place to try and stop coronavirus from spreading further.