Have doctors uncovered a secret part of the body?

VALSTAR, ET. AL./RADIOTHERAPY AND ONCOLOGY The new glands are, roughly, behind the nose

A team of researchers in the Netherlands think they may have found a new set of organs in the human body.

They believe they have found new glands at the top of your nose where it meets the throat.

Researchers say the discovery is likely to be a fourth pair of salivary glands. These are the parts of your body that produce saliva.

If the findings are proven to be true this hidden gland would be the first identification of its kind in about 300 years.

VALSTAR, ET. AL./RADIOTHERAPY AND ONCOLOGY These arrows show where researchers found the 'organs'

As it stands there are three types of salivary glands: one set near the ears, another below the jaw and another under the tongue.

The researchers found the possible new glands when they were looking at scans in a machine that can show body tissues in high detail.

The researchers wanted to know more about what they had found, so they took some tissue to examine.

They found that is very similar to the glands we have under our tongues.

VALSTAR, ET. AL./RADIOTHERAPY AND ONCOLOGY The possible new glands were found at the top of the throat

Dr. Wouter Vogel one of the authors of the study said: "The location is not very accessible, and you need very sensitive imaging to detect it."

Dr. Yvonne Mowery, a radiation oncologist at Duke University, said she "was quite shocked that we are in 2020 and have a new structure identified in the human body."

How certain are scientists of the discovery?

The team of researchers were focusing on other treatments when they stumbled across the new glands.

This means further studies will be done to determine what exactly their role is.

Doctors have said there needs to be more studies done, and of a wider selection of people.