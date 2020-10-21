play
'You don't suffer from a stammer, you rock your stammer'

International Stammering Awareness Day is on 22 October 2020.

A stammer is a way of talking where words or sounds are repeated or get stuck. Stammers usually start when you are a child and can often stay with you into your adult life.

Newsround recently spoke with 10-year-old Sam who has a stammer.

Sam decided to write a poem about having a stammer to raise awareness about the condition and he feels you should and shouldn't react to someone who has a stammer.

The poem had a great response from people and was picked up by four of Sam's local newspapers.

