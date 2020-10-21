'You don't suffer from a stammer, you rock it!'

Ten-year-old Sam has a stammer, but he doesn't see it as a disadvantage.
Newsround caught up with him to learn about the amazing poem he wrote, which raises awareness about the condition.
Same is hoping to teach people about stammers for International Stammering Awareness Day, which is on 22 October 2020.
People who have a stammer often find it hard to get across what they want to say: they sometimes get stuck trying to say certain words, or are not able to say them at all.
They can repeat words or sounds without meaning to and having a stammer is something you have no control over.
It can also be called "stuttering", or having a speech impediment.
Stammering is more common in boys than girls, and around one in 20 children under the age of 12 in the UK will have a stammer at some point.
There are lots of different speech and language therapists who can help people with stammers and teach them techniques to speak more confidently.
10-year-old Sam has a stammer, he decided to write a poem about it to raise awareness about the condition.
Sam wanted to help people understand how they should and shouldn't react to someone who has a stammer.
The poem had a great response from people and was even picked up by four of Sam's local newspapers.
You can read Sam's brilliant poem below:
I have a stammer
I have a stammer
It's a part of me
My words can get stuck
And they don't flow free
It doesn't mean I'm shy
I'm not weak or scared
Sometimes my words
Are just hard to be heard
The words are right there
On the tip of my tongue
They often get stuck
And my pauses are long
Sometimes I repeat
A sound or a word
This makes it hard
For my voice to be heard
I ask you to wait
Be patient and smile
My words will come out
But It may take a while
Don't finish my sentence
Don't laugh and don't stare
Just give me some time
And show me you care
The more I relax
I want you to know
I feel more confident
And the easier they flow
I am important too
My opinions still matter
I just struggle to keep up
With the flow of the chatter
Be happy being you
And that is the key
I have a stammer
It's what makes me, Me