2000-year-old giant cat uncovered in Peru

A giant cat drawing on a hill?

This is called a geoglyph and it's recently been uncovered on the hills close to the Nazca lines in Peru.

A geoglyph is a large drawing or design that is created by moving objects on a large landscape, to form a huge drawing or symbol.

This particular geoglyph is a gigantic cat. It measures at 37 metres long, and the lines are 10 inches wide!

The enormous feline was found when workers were improving an access point for visitors to look out onto the hills.

