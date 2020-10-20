New, stricter rules have been announced for Wales to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

A national lockdown will start at 6pm on Friday 23 October and last for two weeks.

During this time people cannot mix with others they do not live with, indoors and outdoors, and adults will be asked to work from home.

All non-essential shops will close, as well as p[places of worship, but supermarkets will stay open.

Schools will close for half term, then re-open as planned, but in secondary school, only years 7 and 8 and those taking exams will go back into school. Others years will have to study from home.

We spoke to some kids in Wales to find out what they think about the new rules.