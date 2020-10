A new national lockdown has been announced in Wales.

Although there will be stricter rules in place, they are only planned for two weeks starting from 6pm on Friday 23 October.

The aim is to try and slow down the spread of coronavirus there.

It means all non-essential shops will close and people are being told to stay at home, but primary schools will re-open as usual after the half-term break.

Shanequa has more about what the changes mean.