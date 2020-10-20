play
Dara O'Briain talks aliens and space in his new book

When you look up at the night sky, with all its twinkling lights...

Have you ever wondered if there could be life looking back at you from a galaxy far far away?

Well BBC Stargazing Live host and comedian Dara Ó Briain has brought out a new children's book called 'Is There Anybody Out There?'

He's hoping to ignite our curiosity to infinity and beyond, whilst telling us the funny side of all things space and science.

Martin caught up with him to find out more.

