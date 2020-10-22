RAF: Six-year-old hopes fundraising total soars for charity

PA Media

A six year old boy has high hopes for his next fundraising challenge!

Jacob is planning on walking 30 miles, whilst wearing a flying suit, to raise money for the Royal Air Force (RAF) Benevolent Fund.

The charity supports former and serving members of the RAF, as well as their families and children.

What is the RAF? The Royal Air Force is one of Britain's three armed services. Its aim is to "defend the skies of Britain" to help keep people safe.

He'll start his trek from RAF Manston, in Ramsgate, and head all the way to the Battle of Britain Memorial in Folkstone, Kent.

Jacob won't be on his own though! His dad is joining him. They will start the journey on Friday 30 October and are hoping to finish it the next day on Halloween.

The 31 October is a special day. Not only is it Jacob's 7th birthday, but it's also the anniversary of the day the Battle of Britain ended.

Crown Copyright Jacob salutes the RAF Red Arrows

What was the Battle of Britain?

The Battle of Britain took place during World War Two between 10 July and 31 October 1940.

It was a series of game-changing battles, which were fought entirely in the air. It also included some of the first uses of radar technology.

WATCH: The story of the Battle of Britain

The National Memorial to the Few was built on the white cliffs at Capel-le-Ferne, near Folkstone, Kent, in tribute to all those who lost their lives during the battle.

The idea came from Wing Commander Geoffrey Page who served as a Hurricane pilot when he was 20 years old.

The statue shows a seated airman looking out to sea.

Getty Images The Battle of Britain Memorial statue

Jacob has already raised over £18,000 for the charity, but he's hoping there's still time for his total to soar even higher!

This isn't the first time Jacob has taken on a challenge like this. In 2019, he raised money for the charity by climbing Pen-y-ghent - a fell in the Yorkshire Dales.