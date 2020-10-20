Coronavirus: Japanese theme park becomes an office

Reuters What a wheel-y good office!

Since the coronavirus pandemic broke out, social distancing has meant people can't work the same way they used too.

Lots of people have had to work from home, and some of you have had to get used to home schooling too!

However, a theme park in Japan has come up with a pretty cool alternative to working at home.

Tokyo's Yomiuriland, has opened its gates as a space for people to come and work.

You can even use it's Ferris wheel as an office!

Reuters This worker is enjoying the view!

People can choose a spot by the pool or a carriage in the Ferris wheel, and they even come with a free wifi router and a portable power plug!

It doesn't stop at the wheel either.

How about pulling up a chair to work in the haunted house?

Or a loop-the-loop rollercoaster on your lunch break?

Getty Images Would you fancy doing your homework in a fairground?

About ten customers used the park as their alternative office on one day.

It costs 1,900 Japanese yen per person, which is about £14, and the park is hoping it will help to make up for money lost from having to close during the pandemic.

Other wheel-y good ideas

Reuters This is the Budapest eye

A restaurant in Budapest is also taking things to new heights during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hungarian restaurant Costes has launched a skyline dining event on the Budapest Eye Ferris wheel.

Owner Karoly Gerendai said:

"Now that there are not many people either on the wheel or in the restaurant because there are no tourists, the opportunity arose that we could do this."

The event had people up in the air in private carriages on the wheel for a literal pie-in-the-sky dinner!

Would you do your schoolwork in a theme park? What about homework on a Ferris wheel? Let us know in the comments!