Coronavirus: One in four teachers of deaf children wear masks despite advice

More than a quarter of deaf children are being taught by teachers wearing face masks or coverings in class.

That's according to the National Deaf Children's Society (NDCS) who have done a survey which says 27% of parents said some or all of their deaf children's teachers were wearing a face covering in class.

The charity warns that deaf children will struggle even more academically unless urgent action is taken because almost all deaf children rely on lip reading to understand what others are saying.

They want schools to do more to speak to specialist staff, parents and deaf children "every step of the way" to make sure lessons remain accessible. They also want clearer guidance from the government to explain to schools why this is such an important issue.

What else was found?

According to the NDCS poll the amount of teachers wearing face coverings is higher in colleges and sixth forms (49%) and secondary schools (34%).

It also found that many parents had not been in involved in any discussions with the school or college about face coverings in class.

The charity wants schools to introduce every reasonable adjustment possible to make sure deaf children are not disadvantaged, including using better tech - such as radio aids.

What are the rules for teachers?

Currently the Department for Education (DfE) guidelines says face coverings are not necessary or recommended in the classroom due to "the negative impact on communication".

But the charity says the government should make sure its guidance clearly explains the impact of face coverings on deaf children who will struggle to understand what is going on in class.

Education is a right, not a privilege, and this doesn't change because you're deaf. Susan Daniels , chief executive of the National Deaf Children's Society

Susan Daniels, chief executive of the NDCS, said: "Teachers across the country are battling to educate the next generation and keep everyone safe in extremely challenging circumstances.

"However, the UK's 50,000 deaf children are part of that next generation and if face masks or coverings are used in class, it must not be at the expense of their education, life chances and mental wellbeing."

She added: "Major changes like this must be discussed with specialist staff, parents and deaf children themselves every step of the way to make sure that lessons are still accessible, particularly when they go directly against Government advice.

"Governments across the UK also need to make sure that the impact of face coverings on deaf children and the need for reasonable adjustments is crystal clear for schools.

A DfE spokeswoman said: "We have always been clear that face coverings can have a negative impact on teaching and they should be avoided in the classroom. This is especially true when teaching children with hearing impairments or other additional needs who may rely on lip reading or facial expression to communicate.

"The vast majority of schools are following our guidance to reduce the risk of transmission, including physical distancing between staff and pupils and increased ventilation in classrooms where possible."