Why are people talking about Billie Eilish's trainers?

Instagram/@billieeilish What colour do you think Billie's trainers are?

Billie Eilish is one of the most successful music artists of today, but she's recently been getting fans talking for a completely different reason.

The 18-year-old shared a clip of a pair of Nike Airs on social media, but people are disagreeing over what colour the sneakers actually are!

The singer says the kicks are mint green and white, but lots of people say they see pink and white.

A similar debate happened back in 2015 after a picture of a dress went viral. It was confirmed the dress was blue and black, but some thought it was gold and white.

What colour do you think the trainers are? Have your say below!

