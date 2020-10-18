Banksy: The graffiti artist has admitted that he created the hula-hooping artwork in Nottingham

How would you feel to walk down the street and see a work of art by Banksy?

Graffiti artist Banksy has confirmed that a new stencil artwork outside a beauty salon in Nottingham is something he has done.

It shows a young girl hula-hooping with a bicycle tyre.

There had been lots of speculation that the artwork belonged to Banksy, even before he confirmed it did, with a screen being fitted over the work to protect it.

Banksy posted a picture of the piece to his Instagram, confirming it was his on Saturday 17 October.

The work has already attracted lots of visitors, and the police were on hand to monitor the situation.

Police officers kept an eye on the crowds

Who is Banksy?

Banksy is a famous - but anonymous - British graffiti artist. He keeps his identity a secret.

He produces pieces of work which pop up in public places, such as on the walls of buildings.

A lot of his art is done in a particular style which people can easily recognise.

The protective screen had to be cleaned twice after it was drawn on

He began spray-painting trains and walls in his home city of Bristol in the early 1990s. Bristol is well known for its colourful street art and graffiti.

But in the 2000s, he expanded his work beyond Bristol and was soon leaving his artistic mark all over the world.