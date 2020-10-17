New Zealand election: Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party win historic victory in general election

EPA Jacinda Ardern wins historic majority in the New Zealand general election

With most of the votes now counted, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Labour party has won an historic 49% of the vote.

The result means Ms Ardern will serve a second term, meaning she will be the prime minister for another three years.The main opposition party - the National Party - took just 27% of votes.

The vote was originally supposed to be in September but was moved due to coronavirus.

"New Zealand has shown the Labour Party its greatest support in almost 50 years," Jacinda Ardern told her supporters in a televised event after the victory. Ms Ardern also told the people of New Zealand the Labour party would "not take your support for granted."

Reuters Judith Collins, the leader of the opposition National Party has said her party will be back in the next general election

The leader of the National Party, Judith Collins, congratulated Jacinda but promised her party would "provide robust opposition".Ms Adern has pledged to make more climate-friendly policies and put more money into schools.