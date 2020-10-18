Strictly Come Dancing; What happened on Saturday nightt?

Strictly Come Dancing returned to TV screens on Saturday night for the first episode of the latest series.
A brand new batch of celebrities took to the Strictly stage for the very first time and they all took part in an impressive group dance.
The show looked a bit different this time around, with the presenters, judges and audience following social distancing guidelines.
Strictly fans also got to finally find out which famous face had been paired with which professional dancer.
So, who's with who? Read on to find out!
Olympic gold medallist and former professional boxer Nicola Adams was paired with dancer Katya Jones. The pair are the first same-sex couple to compete in the show.
Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing will be dancing with professional Karen Hauer. The reality TV star was meant to take part in last year's series, but had to pull out because of an injury.
Singer HRVY will be gracing the stage with partner Janette Manrara. The 21-year-old recently tested positive for coronavirus and had to isolate so that he could still take part in the show's launch.
Actress Caroline Quenti made her debut on the Strictly dance floor with South African dancer Johannes Radebe.
BBC Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo is teaming up with Aljaz Skorjanec for this series.
TV presenter Ranvir Singh has been paired up with Italian dancer Giovanni Pernice.
Former NFL football player Jason Bell will be trying to impress the judges with his top moves alongside professional Luba Mushtuk.
19-year-old EastEnders actress Maisie Smith is the youngest contestant on the show this year. She'll be dancing with Gorka Marquez.
TV presenter and former Royal Marine JJ Chalmers will be getting to grips with ballroom with the help of Amy Dowden.
Former MP Jacqui Smith, who was the government's first female home secretary, has been partnered with Strictly's longest-serving male dancer, Anton Du Beke.
Comedian Bill Bailey is dancing with last year's winner Oti Mabuse, but can she make it two wins in a row?
Former Wanted singer Max George, who's old band mate Jay Mcguiness claimed Strictly victory in 2015 with Aliona Vilani, will be moving and grooving with Australian dancer Dianne Buswell.
What did you think of the first live show? And do you have a favourite yet? Let us know in the comments!
