Strictly Come Dancing; What happened on Saturday nightt?

The new series kicked off with a bang!

Strictly Come Dancing returned to TV screens on Saturday night for the first episode of the latest series.

A brand new batch of celebrities took to the Strictly stage for the very first time and they all took part in an impressive group dance.

The show looked a bit different this time around, with the presenters, judges and audience following social distancing guidelines.

Strictly fans also got to finally find out which famous face had been paired with which professional dancer.

So, who's with who? Read on to find out!

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones

Olympic gold medallist and former professional boxer Nicola Adams was paired with dancer Katya Jones. The pair are the first same-sex couple to compete in the show.

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer

Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing will be dancing with professional Karen Hauer. The reality TV star was meant to take part in last year's series, but had to pull out because of an injury.

HRVY and Janette Manrara

Singer HRVY will be gracing the stage with partner Janette Manrara. The 21-year-old recently tested positive for coronavirus and had to isolate so that he could still take part in the show's launch.

Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe

Actress Caroline Quenti made her debut on the Strictly dance floor with South African dancer Johannes Radebe.

Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec

BBC Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo is teaming up with Aljaz Skorjanec for this series.

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice

TV presenter Ranvir Singh has been paired up with Italian dancer Giovanni Pernice.

Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk

Former NFL football player Jason Bell will be trying to impress the judges with his top moves alongside professional Luba Mushtuk.

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez

19-year-old EastEnders actress Maisie Smith is the youngest contestant on the show this year. She'll be dancing with Gorka Marquez.

JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden

TV presenter and former Royal Marine JJ Chalmers will be getting to grips with ballroom with the help of Amy Dowden.

Jacqui Smith with Anton Du Beke

Former MP Jacqui Smith, who was the government's first female home secretary, has been partnered with Strictly's longest-serving male dancer, Anton Du Beke.

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse

Comedian Bill Bailey is dancing with last year's winner Oti Mabuse, but can she make it two wins in a row?

Max George and Dianne Buswell

Former Wanted singer Max George, who's old band mate Jay Mcguiness claimed Strictly victory in 2015 with Aliona Vilani, will be moving and grooving with Australian dancer Dianne Buswell.

What did you think of the first live show? And do you have a favourite yet? Let us know in the comments!